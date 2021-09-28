496 Shares in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,938,000 after buying an additional 88,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,214,000 after buying an additional 136,636 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 253,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,848,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of IYT stock opened at $251.58 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.52.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.