$51.58 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce sales of $51.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.35 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $54.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $207.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.11 million to $209.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $216.67 million, with estimates ranging from $213.04 million to $218.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. The company had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.