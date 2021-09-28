51,874 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE:CAH opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.