5,330 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after buying an additional 940,963 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after buying an additional 837,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $70,400,000 after buying an additional 767,113 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.