$62.55 Million in Sales Expected for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to announce $62.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Zovio posted sales of $102.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $268.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.05 million to $269.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zovio by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Zovio in the first quarter valued at $3,193,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zovio in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Zovio by 27.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 173,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zovio in the first quarter valued at $1,654,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

