$620,000.00 in Sales Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to report $620,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $590,000.00 and the highest is $650,000.00. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 million to $2.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.28 million to $10.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nyxoah.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:NYXH traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. 3,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

