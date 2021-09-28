6,448 Shares in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DISH shares. HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

