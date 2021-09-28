645 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

ANET traded down $5.55 on Tuesday, reaching $351.24. 5,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,826. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total transaction of $5,088,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,026.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,880 shares of company stock worth $82,218,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

