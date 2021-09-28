$88.38 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce $88.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.80 million and the highest is $88.96 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $84.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $354.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $347.46 million to $361.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $400.80 million, with estimates ranging from $384.24 million to $409.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,713,000 after buying an additional 83,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,624,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,167,000 after acquiring an additional 34,852 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,923,000 after buying an additional 838,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.19. 206,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,363. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.75. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $62.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

