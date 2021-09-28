8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Dejan Deklich Sells 5,599 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $140,030.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Sunday, September 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,191 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $52,715.46.

On Monday, July 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 3,673 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $96,857.01.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Dejan Deklich sold 9,931 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $248,572.93.

On Friday, July 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 10,016 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $254,907.20.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Dejan Deklich sold 14,023 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $389,418.71.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,206. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.13.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303,279 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,258,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after buying an additional 202,090 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 432,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,815,000 after buying an additional 67,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.