$9.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will post sales of $9.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.20 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $7.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $39.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.55 billion to $49.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $41.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.98 billion to $54.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.69 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

