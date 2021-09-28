$9.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will post sales of $9.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.20 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $7.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $39.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.55 billion to $49.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $41.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.98 billion to $54.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.69 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.