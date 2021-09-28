$95.81 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post sales of $95.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.84 million and the lowest is $87.60 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $98.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $420.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.80 million to $441.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $415.63 million, with estimates ranging from $394.90 million to $430.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,127,000 after buying an additional 153,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,379,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after buying an additional 376,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after buying an additional 743,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,251,000 after buying an additional 176,566 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.