Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $338.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.02. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 100.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

