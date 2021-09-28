ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.19). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

ACAD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,315. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $55,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

