Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $179.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Acceleron Pharma traded as high as $176.80 and last traded at $174.20, with a volume of 9748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.65.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on XLRN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock worth $13,097,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,640,000 after acquiring an additional 48,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,761 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,095,000 after acquiring an additional 566,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,302,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,422,000 after acquiring an additional 163,972 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.31.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

