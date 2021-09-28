Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $179.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. 32,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 335,835 shares.The stock last traded at $183.21 and had previously closed at $178.87.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $13,097,416 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 855,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 9.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

