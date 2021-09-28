Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Accolade worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accolade by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,198,000 after acquiring an additional 110,104 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,620,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Accolade by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Accolade by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,148,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACCD. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Accolade in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

