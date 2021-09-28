Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,208 BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BYM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 56.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 42,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

