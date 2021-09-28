Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.9% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,322 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,859,000 after purchasing an additional 711,420 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,346,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 615,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,499,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

