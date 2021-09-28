Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,927 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 606.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MHD opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

