Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,765,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,625,000 after purchasing an additional 63,668 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,684,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 71,434 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $6,233,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMO opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.0529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

