Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.92. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

