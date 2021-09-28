Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Acme United has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Acme United has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. Acme United has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Acme United had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter.

In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $210,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,804.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $31,086.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,841 shares of company stock valued at $408,594. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acme United stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Acme United were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

