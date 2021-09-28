Activest Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.2% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after buying an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.57. 719,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,637,763. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

