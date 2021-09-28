AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is based in Toronto. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ATY opened at $7.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $427.97 million and a P/E ratio of 50.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $26.17.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

