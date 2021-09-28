Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Separately, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $7.79 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $248.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

