Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 690.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $857,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.