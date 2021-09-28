Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 415,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 312,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.