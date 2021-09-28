Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 415,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 312,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.