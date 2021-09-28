Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,165 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,065,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONEY opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.60. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $99.50.

