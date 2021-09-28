Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,011 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSET. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 62,154 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 46,455 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 9,338.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSET. Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

