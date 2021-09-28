Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 10,417 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $54,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

DHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

