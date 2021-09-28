Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,529 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 22.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Ebix by 30.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 9,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ebix by 29.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 33,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ebix by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ebix by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Ebix by 142.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

