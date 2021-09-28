Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut Adyen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adyen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $30.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. Adyen has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

