Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) shot up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.60 and last traded at $164.60. 52 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANNSF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.48.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.