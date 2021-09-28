Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) vs. Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Critical Review

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Innate Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Innate Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 1 3 0 2.40 Innate Pharma 0 1 4 0 2.80

Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $21.13, suggesting a potential upside of 76.82%. Innate Pharma has a consensus target price of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 39.12%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Innate Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $83.14 million 6.79 -$183.10 million ($3.12) -3.83 Innate Pharma $80.47 million 6.97 -$73.09 million ($0.30) -23.60

Innate Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Innate Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerie Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals -175.35% -1,531.00% -35.09% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway. Its products in preclinical trials include IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH61, NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers; IPH43, an anti-MICA/B antibody drug conjugate; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; Anti-Siglec-9, an antibody program; IPH25, a checkpoint inhibitor; and IPH62, an NKp46-NKCE platform. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

