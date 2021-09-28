Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $548.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report sales of $548.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $560.30 million and the lowest is $540.90 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $527.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.84. 414,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,588. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

