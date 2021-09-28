Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.96. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings of $3.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $17.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $17.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $19.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.86 to $20.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.66 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $5.39 on Tuesday, hitting $153.38. The company had a trading volume of 178,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $180.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.33 and a 200-day moving average of $160.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,255 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 516,751 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

