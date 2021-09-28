Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.19). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $158,467. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at $125,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

