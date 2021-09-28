Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Gap Down to $15.21

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $14.65. Akoya Biosciences shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 10 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.67.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.