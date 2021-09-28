Albion Financial Group UT Acquires Shares of 135,543 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,044 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,875,000 after purchasing an additional 785,040 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,339,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,295,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

