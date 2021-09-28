Albion Financial Group UT Buys New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,020 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $114.92 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.04.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

