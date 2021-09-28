Albion Financial Group UT Invests $41.39 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $41,392,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.6% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 87.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 481,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,490,554,000 after acquiring an additional 224,618 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,146.65.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,346.62 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,415.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,357.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

