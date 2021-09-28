Albion Financial Group UT Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 46,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.13% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,010,000 after buying an additional 3,110,807 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,083,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,214,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,002,000 after purchasing an additional 373,917 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,659,000 after purchasing an additional 230,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,466,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20.

