Albion Financial Group UT Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $181.67 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

