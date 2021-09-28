Albion Financial Group UT Makes New Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 109,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,944,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up 1.6% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 74,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 304.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $164.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.34. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

