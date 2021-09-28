Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

AQN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,717. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 323.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

