Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 476,106 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $142,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,009,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,718,000 after buying an additional 585,597 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 4,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 94,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,409,000 after buying an additional 66,084 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 340,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Capital LTD increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Noked Capital LTD now owns 63,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,457,000 after buying an additional 49,870 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $150.18 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.06. The firm has a market cap of $408.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

