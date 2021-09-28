Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.17

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 1324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.