Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Alkermes reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALKS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,351. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 600.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

