Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 41,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. Analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,678,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alkermes by 60.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after buying an additional 325,610 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,623,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 98.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 531,450 shares during the period.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.